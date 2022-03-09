Preston North End manager is thrilled by Aston Villa loanee's Premier League quality

The 20-year-old has scored five goals in 10 appearances since joining on loan from Aston Villa in January.

That goal every two matches ratio is one PNE manager Lowe can see Archer maintaining as his experience builds with further Championship action.

Archer’s latest goal came in last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth at Deepdale, his calm strike from Daniel Johnson’s cross pulling North End level early in the second half.

Preston North End striker Cameron Archer in action against Bournemouth at Deepdale

Lowe said: “His finesse in his finishing is very good. That is why Cam is a Premier League player, he is ours on loan but I have certainly seen Premier League quality in him.

"I want that to continue. If he keeps scoring goals that means we keep winning and keep getting points.

"I’m pleased with him, he’s still only a baby in football terms so I don’t want to get carried away.

"Cam needs to continue doing the right things, working hard on the training pitch and listening to instructions.

"I’m sure he will do that and I’m sure he will keep scoring goals at the rate he’s been doing.”

Two of Archer’s PNE appearances came from the bench, his debut at West Bromwich Albion when he scored in a 2-0 win and then in the goalless draw at Millwall on February 1.

He’s started the last seven games, netting winners two weeks running against Hull City and Peterborough United.

Archer also scored in the 3-2 home defeat to Reading.

Lowe tapped into his friendship with Villa manager Steven Gerrard to secure Archer on loan.

He had held an interest in him during his time as Plymouth boss and Gerrard’s arrival at Villa Park and Lowe’s at Deepdale at the back end of last year worked well.

Whether PNE can get him back next season on loan is up for debate. Reports circulating in the Midlands suggest Gerrard wants Archer in the Villa squad next season.

But if Villa are open to loaning Archer out again, North End would be in pole position bearing in mind how well he’s done on loan.