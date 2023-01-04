Archer spent the second half of last season on loan at PNE, scoring seven times and becoming a favourite in PR1.

He was linked with a move away from Villa Park in the summer but it was decided by then manager Steven Gerrard that he should remain in the Midlands, despite interest from elsewhere that included PNE.

North End made an enquiry to sign the 21-year-old late on in the summer window as reports suggested he could move to Watford but were told that he was not about to go out on loan.

Cameron Archer of Aston Villa in action during a pre-season friendly match against Manchester United

Since the summer, Archer has had just 44 minutes of Premier League game time despite Villa’s faltering start to the season, with a further eight minutes in the Carabao Cup.

Preston were said to be ready to match any deal made to secure the signature of Archer and it is understood that they had done say, with the striker then able to choose his destination.

It is a blow for Ryan Lowe early on in the transfer window as he desperately needs a striker and some goals for his side’s play-off push in the second half of the campaign, and he will instead now have to move on to other targets.