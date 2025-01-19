Calvin Ramsay | SNS Group

The Liverpool youngster spent time at Preston, Bolton and Wigan

Former Preston North End defender Calvin Ramsay is reportedly set for another loan move.

The 21-year-old signed for PNE in June 2023 but after making just two appearances his time at Deepdale was cut short. Parent club Liverpool opted to recall the full-back from his season-long loan deal.

Similar ill-fated moves at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic followed, with Ramsay struggling to make an impact at either club. The defender played just 302 minutes for the Latics this season and has now suffered the same fate as 12 months prior.

Now, though, a return to Scotland seems to be on the cards for the ex-Aberdeen full back. Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes, who was in charge of the Dons when Ramsay broke on to the scene, has reportedly fought off competition in League One and Two to bring the defender back to the Scottish Premiership.

Returning to familiar territory, the six-month loan at Rugby Park will provide the full-back with an opportunity to re-ignite his career. Liverpool signed Ramsay for a fee of £4.2million back in the summer of 2022 on a five-year deal - it was a club record sale for Aberdeen.

His arrival at Preston generated plenty of excitement at the time given PNE’s need for a right wing-back. But, a pre-season knee injury delayed the player’s introduction to the North End side and it wasn’t until November he made his first appearance - before Covid left him sidelined for a further period.

"It was a bit unfortunate for Calvin," said former PNE boss Ryan Lowe following the recall. "He is a fantastic lad and his attitude and application; he did everything right. He played against QPR and did okay, but it was his first game for a while.

“He came on against Middlesbrough at half time as well, so he had some minutes. Lo and behold, he got Covid after QPR and missed two or three games, then was out of the squad.”