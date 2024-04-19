Championship club reinstates former Preston North End favourite after 'discipline' issues
Former Preston North End star Callum Robinson is back in the fold at Cardiff City after being left out because of 'disciplinary' issues.
Robinson along with former Millwall and Portsmouth defender Mahlon Romeo did not feature for the Welsh side in their 1-0 win over Birmingham City last Wednesday. Their absence was not down to injury according to manager Erol Bulut and he spoke of the importance of discipline.
Speaking to WalesOnline, Bulut said: “With Robbo, we had a talk, so he knows what mistake he did, he accepted it, so when everything is OK he can also be back with the team."
The matter has now been dealt with Robinson could be in line for a return to the Bluebirds line-up soon. He has endured an injury-ravaged campaign and has found himself out of favour in South Wales.
The 29-year-old who was a favourite at North End following two loan spells which was later made permanent. A return to Deepdale had been suggested in 2022, but he ended up heading for the Cardiff City Stadium. In his 24 appearances this season, he's made just 11 starts, and hasn't played since March 29.
Robinson's return might not come this weekend however. He along with former Blackpool winger Josh Bowler are ill and are two of 12 players that could be missing against Southampton.
Aaron Ramsey, Mark McGuinness, Jak Alnwick, Ryan Wintle, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Callum O'Dowda are all ruled out. Karlan Grant and Perry Ng will also be missing against the Saints, who made easy work of North End on Tuesday night.
