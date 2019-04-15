Callum Robinson back among the goals for Preston North End

Callum Robinson’s late goal at West Bromwich Albion might only have been a consolation but he reignited the race to be Preston’s top scorer.

Robinson scored his 11th goal of the season in the 4-1 defeat, pulling level with Alan Browne.

It was the frontman’s first goal since returning from a four-month lay-off with a hamstring tendon injury.

He picked his spot with a low shot from 12 yards after being picked out by a cross from Lukas Nmecha.

Not that he got credited with the goal in some sections of the media though.

Josh Ginnelly was given it on Sky Sports and by some other outlets.

The substitute went to pick the ball out of the net to try and get the game re-started quickly and was named as the scorer by the official statistics supplier at The Hawthorns.

It was definitely Robinson and while the goal mattered not a bit to the outcome, it was a boost at a personal level.

Until suffering the damage to his hamstring in the 4-1 win over Blackburn in November, the 24-year-old was having the best season of his career.

Robinson scored 10 goals between September 1 and November 24, earning six caps with the Republic of Ireland.

But like a number of his PNE team-mates, his season ground to a halt due to injury.

He returned to action as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Birmingham last month.

Starts against Reading, Sheffield United and Leeds followed, games in which he looked short of full sharpness.

Robinson was back on the bench against the Baggies but was needed towards the end of the first half when Paul Gallagher limped off with a shin injury.

He looked the liveliest he had done since coming back.

It could well be that he gets back in the starting XI for the Good Friday clash with Ipswich at Deepdale on the back of what he did against Albion.

In terms of the North End scoring charts, Robinson and Browne are followed by Daniel Johnson and Tom Barkhuizen who both have seven.

But Barkhuizen is out for the rest of the season having undergone surgery to repair damaged knee cartilage.

Gallagher has six goals to his name but his involvement this weekend looks in doubt after coming off in the Albion defeat.

He took a bad blow across both shins from WBA wing-back Mason Holgate.

Gallagher played on for a few minutes but never looked comfortable.