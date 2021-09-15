Buzzing with that! - Preston North End fans react to last-gasp Sheffield United draw

Preston North End scored in the 95th minute to snatch a point against Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 10:13 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 10:16 am
Sepp van den Berg during the celebrations of PNE's equaliser.

The Blades opened the scoring through Morgan Gibbs-White with Daniel Johnson levelling before half time.

The home side took the lead again six minutes before the end as Sander Berge fired past Daniel Iversen but Emil Riis equalised with one of the last kicks of the game.

PNE fans took to Twitter to celebrate the result...

PNE fans react to Sheffield United draw

