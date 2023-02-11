The Clarets made it 10-in-a-row at the weekend, equalling a Championship record for consecutive wins.

Nathan Tella scored a header in the first half after Burnley’s corner was initially cleared and delivered back into the box before the Southampton loanee added two more in the second half.

He was played in on goal for his second, cutting back inside his man to find the bottom corner before the same combination of the winger and striker Ashley Barnes caused more problems for North End, just a few minutes later, to see Tella make it three from the edge of the box.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany

The game was a hammer blow for North End with their away form currently propping up their season and another loss in a local derby, winning just one of their four all Lancashire clashes so far in this campaign.

Despite total dominance on the day from Burnley, Kompany didn’t take Preston lightly, knowing how well they can perform on the road.

He said: “They have been getting results away from home and I think for us it was really about managing the counters. It helped that our defenders were able to do that. On top of that it was about trying to move the block a bit to create some spaces and then have some threat.

"I thought as well it's always a difficulty place to come, here, but we made it difficult and it needed to be because of the away record they have. They have been very successful in being very aggressive in a certain area of the pitch and I don't think they sat in as much as people think.

"They tried to press us, I thought they were very man orientated when we got the ball to the 'keeper so I don't think they wanted to just sit back.

"Obviously it helps when they're in that man v man press situation that we're able to play the ball forward for Ashley Barnes and Nathan Tella, it's just a flick and we go on and score. It was important to have a bit of a variety of threat because if not they would have had much more to say in this game.”

The league leaders enjoyed the vast majority of the game in total control on Saturday, limiting the visitors to a fraction of the ball and just two tame efforts on target throughout the 90.

It was another clean sheet for his side but he didn’t feel that they went through the match completely untested.

He said: “I think we were tested I just think we dealt with it well. They had pace up front, a couple of times you saw that if they had a little bit more time on the ball they were actually able to hit dangerous areas.