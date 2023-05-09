Bumper 36 picture fan gallery as Preston North End finish their Championship season against Sunderland

Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke scored the goals for Tony Mowbray’s men who took the game away from Preston thanks to 10 second half minutes.

PNE were backed, as they always have been this season, with a good crowd at Deepdale to see them off. 15,463 home fans made their way to PR1 for the last time in the 2022/23 campaign, and we have a bumper fan gallery to see out the season.