Bristol City v Preston North End team news: Unchanged PNE side with Ali McCann and Josh Murphy on the bench
Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy named an unchanged starting XI for the clash with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
Deadline-day signings Ali McCann and Josh Murphy were named on the bench as McAvoy kept faith with the side which beat Swansea City 3-1 the last time out.
Leading scorer Emil Riis and Sean Maguire led the attack, with Daniel Johnson supporting them from the No.10 role.
There were returns on the bench for Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay.
Browne had missed the last three games with having to isolate and then though injury, with Lindsay out with illness.
Bristol City: Bentley, Vyner, Kalas, Atkinson, Baker, Massengo, James, King, Pring, Weimann, Martin. Subs: Dasilva, Bakinson, Semenyo, Wells, Scott, Palmer, O'Leary.
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl, Johnson, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham, Lindsay, Browne, McCann, Potts, Murphy, Rudd.
Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)
