The Robins sit fourth in the Championship as things stand, awaiting the visit of Preston North End on Saturday, with four wins and two draws from their opening eight games – having lost their first two games of the season.

Included in those wins is a 2-0 win over local rivals Cardiff City in the Severnside Deby, a victory that can go a long way in keeping the fans onside for Nigel Pearson.

There were some question marks over the appointment of the former Leicester City manager, who won the Championship with the Foxes in 2014.

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells, who was linked with PNE in the summer, is leading the way for goals for the Robins.

City were tipped as one of the favourites at the start of the season but Pearson and his side are proving the doubters wrong. He is likely now in a better mood than he was earlier in the season when he sensationally said he had considered quitting football due to the standard of refereeing in the Championship.

Speaking after a 2-0 loss to Luton Town, where City had a man sent off and Pearson felt aggrieved the Hatter survived with 11, he said: “I’ve got to be honest with you, I thought about it last year, and I’ve thought about it already this year and that is basically to pack up being involved in the sport.

“And that is not because how shallow the modern game is and how some of the aspects of the modern game irritate me but the standard of officiating, unfortunately as far as I’m concerned, is at an all-time low.”

PNE manager Ryan Lowe has had a run in with the referees in the Championship this season as he was sent off in the aftermath of last week’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham City.

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann.

One of the form sides in the division, the Robins come into Saturday’s game off the back of a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers and goals are something the Robins’ fans will have come to expect from their side so far this season.

They are the top scorers in the Championship with 16 goals but the 11 that they have conceded is by no means one of the better records otherwise.

PNE’s one goal conceded is still the best in the league, Sheffield United second best having conceded five, so it could be a case of an unstoppable forces against an immovable object at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Bristol City will not be relishing the arrival of PNE, having one just once in their last 18 against the Lilywhites.

Nahki Wells, a forward considered by North End in the summer, is their top scorer so far with four goals, level with Tommy Conway.

Last season’s top scorer at Ashton Gate is also in the goals already, Andreas Weimann just a goal behind on three.