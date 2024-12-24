Former Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday star lands job at Premier League club
Former Preston North End midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy is joining the coaching team at Leicester City.
Ireland based Echo Live is reporting that Barry-Murphy will join the Foxes who are in the midst of a relegation battle. The newly promoted side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday, and find themselves just two points above the drop zone.
The 46-year-old is to work alongside Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistlerooy, who is still assembling his backroom team after taking over from Steve Cooper at the King Power Arena at the end of November.
Brian Barry-Murphy on Preston North End links
Barry-Murphy was linked with the job at Deepdale earlier this season, but it ended up going to Paul Heckingbottom. He spoke out about the rumours said that no conversations took place with the Lilywhites about succeeding Ryan Lowe.
“Honestly, I never spoke to anybody at Preston, ever. I’m dead against saying that I want to go here or there. I don’t want to label myself. I had interest from Europe and wouldn’t rule that out. But my clear objective is that it has to align with how I think a club should work and play football.”
The former defensive midfielder played for Preston during his playing career having joined them from Cork City in 1999. He made 24 appearances in total for PNE and had loan spells at Southend United and Hartlepool United, before signing for Sheffield Wednesday in 2003.
Managerial career to date including Man City success
Most of his playing career was spent at Bury, making 243 appearances in total. He finished with Rochdale, and later became their manager. The two-time Republic of Ireland international spent two-and-a-half-years in charge of Rochdale. He guided them to 16th and 18th placed finishes in League One, but departed after they were relegated.
Barry-Murphy has been out of work since leaving Manchester City this summer. He was the manager of their under-21s team for three-years and guided the young Citizens to three successive Premier League 2 titles.
