PNE youngster Theo Mawene has been linked with Premier League clubs

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford have been linked with a summer swoop for Preston North End youngster Theo Mawene.

The 17-year-old is in the second-year of his scholarship at PNE and expected to be offered professional terms by the club. However, PNE have an additional year which they can trigger for the youngster anyway - as is the case with all scholars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether he signs a pro-deal at Deepdale with speculation swirling around Premier League clubs. Brighton were credited with interest last month along with the Bees - and latest reports suggest that Brentford are now preparing a move for Mawene, as they continue to track his progress.

Theo Mawene | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

If the attacking midfielder does not sign a professional contract at Preston then the two clubs would need to agree a compensation package, or see the fee decided by a tribunal. But, he is not out of contract until 2026. Mawene made his first team debut in April last year at home to Leicester City.

That remains his one senior appearance for North End - off the bench - having been a unused substitute on three occasions under former manager Ryan Lowe. In doing so he became the seventh youngest player in PNE’s history.

And, with older brother Noah brought on at the same time, they were the first siblings to represent Preston since 1985. This season Mawene has plied his trade for the reserve and youth sides, while being in and around first team training. He stood out in the 4-1 FA Youth Cup win over Liverpool in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can be too soft and too lenient.”

Current boss Paul Heckingbottom has not handed many minutes out to PNE’s youngsters yet. Earlier this season he assured he was happy to do so but only if the players were ready. Kian Best, Noah Mawene, Max Wilson, Kian Taylor, Kitt Nelson, Josh Seary and Kacper Pasiek have all been loaned out this year

“It's not an intention that I go in and think I want to play these young players,” said Heckingbottom back in August. “It's probably my background a little bit, probably the fact I like to work on the grass and I try to make things black and white for players as much as possible.

“And then it's a case of ‘Who is performing the best?’ I'm not scared to make that decision and put them in but what young lads need to understand is there is no excuse I make for them, because of their age. If you're in then the expectation is on them to perform.

“I think you can be too soft and too lenient on young players. It's a tough industry and a tough business. Whilst they will get the support, effort and time from us, we expect the same stands from the players who step in. Whilst the opportunity is there there's got to be a real desire to go and take it.”