Ex-Preston North End, Wolves and Leeds United man sacked by League One club
Barnsley have sacked ex-Preston North End defender, Neil Collins, with one game of the League One season to go.
The Tykes lost 3-2 at Blackpool last weekend - a result which left them fifth in the table, but with no guarantee of finishing in the top six. The Reds have taken nine points from their last 11 matches, with Lincoln, Oxford United and the Seasiders all battling it out for the final two play-off spots in League One. Martin Devaney has been appointed caretaker boss at Oakwell.
A club statement read: “Collins was appointed last summer and despite several positive spells throughout the season, recent results have left the board of directors feeling that a change is needed. We would like to thank Neill for his efforts during his time at the Club.’
Director of Football, Mladen Sormaz, said: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him. He has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go. He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him.
“However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days.”
Collins, who made 22 appearances for PNE in 2009/10, started his managerial journey at Tampa Bay Rowdies. Barnsley appointed him as head coach in the summer of 2023 and Collins led the Tykes to a 7-0 win over Port Vale, on the opening day of the season. Victory for Barnsley, over Northampton Town on Saturday, will secure a play-off place. A draw or defeat, depending on results elsewhere, could be enough though.
