Brazilian star amongst 10 youngsters given Preston North End scholarships

There are a couple of familiar names in amongst the new crop, one such being Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile who burst into the limelight with some stunning performances in the FA Youth Cup last season.

The Brazilian born forward scored five goals in one game at Deepdale as North End won 5-0 against Rotherham United. His goalscoring exploits have not just been limited to the FA Youth Cup, where he did go on to score more, as he has also been a consistent marksman in the youth team, playing above his age group.

There have already been reports that top clubs in the country are looking at the adopted Liverpudlian, but for the next two years he’ll be playing and improving at PNE.

Young PNE striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile has signed a scholarship. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

On Rodriguez-Gentile, after signing his new deal, PNE’s head of coaching Michael Stringfellow said: “Felipe signed in the U15s and the first thing I’d probably say about him is that he’s a goalscorer, as people saw in the FA Youth Cup. He’s got that natural ability to be in the right place at the right time; he’s very cool and composed in pressure moments. His journey’s been accelerated and the thing that stands out for me is he’s a really good character in and around the dressing room.”

Another name that may be familiar to Preston fans is Theo Mawene, the third Mawene, potentially, to play for the Lilywhites. His father, Youl Mawene, was a firm favourite around these parts, the Frenchman signing for the club on a free transfer from Derby County. He was a part of the most successful North End side in recent years, reaching the play-off final in 2005 and racking up almost 200 appearances.

Theo’s brother Noah has been the captain of the North End U19s lately and last season made his first team debut, away at Blackburn Rovers. Unlike his brother who plays in midfield, Theo is primarily a defender, but he is also capable of playing out as a wing back or in midfield.

“Theo signed in the U12s. He’s a player who can play numerous positions. He can play at centre back, wing back, as well as in midfield. Technically he’s really comfortable on the ball, I’d say his biggest strength is he’s willing to take risks that other players are maybe not willing to take. He’s a really exciting player to watch,” Stringfellow said.

There are four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards amongst those that have been given scholarships at North End, including a boyhood fan of the club who has been on the books since the U9s, Peter Critchley. Jonny Brindle, another of the defenders like Critchley, also joined the club at U9 level. Troy Tarry had a different pathway however, joining the Lilywhties at U15s from Manchester City – with Mawene rounding off the four defenders.

In midfield, Max Wilson has already been around the North End youth team, playing above his age as a U16s, and was nominated for a goal of the month award for a curling effort against Bolton Wanderers last November. Wilson joined the club at U9s, as did Harry Stringfellow who has also committed to the club. The third midfielder, Ayden Garrigan, is a relatively new face, having joined the club at U16s level from Everton but his mentality has immediately impressed the Preston coaches.

Aside from Rodriguez-Gentile, PNE have tied down Dylan Gairns and Theo Carroll. The pair featured regularly for the youth team throughout last season, both netting once, Gairns against Fleetwood Town and Carroll against Walsall.

