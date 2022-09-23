Brad Potts' stunning volley wins Championship goal of the month ahead of QPR duo and Watford star

Potts won the award for August after scoring the only goal at Kenilworth Road, that secured North End’s first win of the season

It was a goal that was seen over a million times online and was even tweeted out by the official FIFA account as a potential early contender for the Puskas award.

The 28-year-old won the award ahead of Queens Park Rangers pair Chris Willock and Ilias Chair and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

He said: “It’s great to win the award, obviously there was a lot of talk about the goal at the time.

“In the game I didn’t realise it was so high up, I just thought it was a side volley, it was only when I watched the goal back and saw the angle of how high up I actually was.

“I think if I had gone with my head it wouldn’t have gone in so I had to try something else! I was really happy with the goal and more importantly we won the game as well.”

Lead goal of the month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: “It was going to take something particularly special to prevail given the calibre of goals on display and it was the creativity in Brad Potts’ finish that really set it apart.

Brad Potts poses with his goal of the month award. Credit: Ian Robinson/PNEFC.

“Many would have attempted to head the pinpoint cross at goal, but Potts’ acrobatic volley raised the difficulty level and meant that it was a real collector’s item.”