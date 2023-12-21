Brad Potts

Brad Potts is a calm character, but he takes great pride in his football and has therefore been as frustrated as anyone at Preston North End's recent form.

The Lilywhites have lost eight out of their last 14 matches, having gone eight unbeaten at the start of the season. Three wins have been collected in that time, with particularly disappointing defeats coming against Queens Park Rangers, Watford and Middlesbrough of late.

North End need to find a solution as the pressure ramps up, starting with Friday night's long trip to Swansea City. PNE have had to outperform their underlying data for most of the campaign and Potts believes improvement is required at both ends of the pitch.

"We haven't really changed that much," said Potts. "You can overthink it and look into it too much, but we haven't been good enough at times and we've been punished for it. I do actually think at the start of the season we were solid, but taking our chances when we were getting them. At Stoke away, I think we barely had any chances but we won two-nil - Keano scored a penalty and then scored another one. That's what we were doing. We need to be more clinical. Going to Norwich, we'd lost three on the bounce and there was extra pressure on that game.

"It was more just stopping the rot and doing what we are good at. I know it doesn't look great, but we are a good defensive team when everyone's on it. We knew if we got a point there, we'd have a good opportunity to beat Huddersfield - which we did. So, it was just frustrating the way the week ended, especially at home in front of the fans. It is disappointing and the lads are hurting. It's not as if we go home and don't care. We just need to make sure we have a good response on Friday. We probably are a bit unpredictable.

"I don't know how you can go from how we played in the first half against Watford, to how we played second half. That is what we need to put our finger on and make sure it doesn't happen again. We are too up and down. At the start of the season, whatever the result was you knew how we were going to play. We knew we'd be hard to beat and solid and we'd always get chances. It's just about finding the consistency of keeping clean sheets and getting back to what we were - not just doing it for one game or 45 minutes."

Manager Ryan Lowe is coming in for his fair share of criticism and Potts was not overly surprised to hear that, given the results and performances. He assured that the North End squad have always been behind the boss though and will continue to be.

"I don't think I need to defend him," said Potts. "I think it just comes with football really. If teams aren't winning then people pick out things: 'He should be doing this; the manager should be doing that'. It happens all the time, so it's just one of those things that comes with football and as soon as you win a game it all changes. We all know that ourselves.

"So yeah, all the lads are still with the manager. That is not an issue. When you've gone through sticky patches it does test the team's character and if you come out of it on the right side, then it probably does bring you together. We've always had good team spirit in the Preston squad since I've been here, so we know we'll all be working hard for each other."

It's well known that Potts is a boyhood Newcastle United fan, but he won't get the chance to watch his team in next month's eagerly awaited Tyne-Wear FA Cup tie. It's Sunderland versus Newcastle in the early kick off, but Preston are at Chelsea that same evening. Potts, though, will hope to kick off 2024 with a win at the Stadium of Light himself.

