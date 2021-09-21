Brad Potts never thought of going elsewhere before committing to new Preston North End contract

The midfielder admits his playing time at Deepdale has been ‘a bit up and down’ but that did not stop him putting pen to paper on an extension.

Having got into the final year of his previous contract, Potts has agreed a two-year extension which will take him through to June 2024.

It follows on from his team-mate Jordan Storey signing a three-year deal on Monday.

Brad Potts is aiming for more time on the pitch

Potts said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“There have been talks ongoing for a few months now so when I knew the club were wanting to extend my contract I just wanted to get things sorted as soon as possible, so I’m delighted.

“I feel at home. It’s probably been a bit up and down in terms of playing and getting a proper run and momentum for myself.

“But the staff and players know what I’m about and when I do play I always give 100 per cent so I’m just happy to be staying here.”

Potts’ appearance stats support his ‘up and down’ analysis of things. He has pulled on a PNE shirt 90 times in Championship action, 47 of those starts and 43 games off the bench.

In the league this season he has made five substitute appearances and one start.

Potts was pleased to get his future sorted before getting too far into his final year.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s a strange feeling coming into your last year because there’s a bit of uncertainty.

“But as soon as my agent and the club started speaking and I knew they wanted me here, and obviously speaking to the manager, there was no doubt I wanted to stay here.

“I love it here and I feel like there’s nowhere else I wanted to go and I’m just happy to continue being a Preston player.”

Potts and Storey were two of a dozen players in the final year of their contracts. Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer and Tom Barkhuizen are among others in that group.

PNE turned their focus to contracts after the closure of the transfer window.

Storey was a big one to tie down after establishing himself in the back three.

The fact that Potts signed for a fee in the region of £1.5m will have sharpened minds in regard to a new contract.