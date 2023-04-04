That is despite a sensational goal scored last summer, in a 1-0 win over Luton Town, that received recognition from FIFA as football’s governing body tweeted out a highlight of the goal that went globally viral.

The head-height bicycle kick – t hat saw Potts break his other wrist, with one already in a cast at that point – is undoubtedly going to be in the running for the goal of the season in the Championship, but it’s not his pick of the bunch.

The 28-year-old will more than likely take home North End’s goal of the season, a toss up now between the one at Luton and Saturday’s breakthrough goal that flew past Chris Maxwell – which is now Potts’ favourite.

He said: “If it was a tap in I'd probably miss it to be fair, too much time to think about it! I don't think anything is going to beat today, the feeling of scoring in a derby, so early as well. I was delighted with how it went.

"I was getting little bits from the Blackpool fans but it's all just part of the game, it happens. You've just got to focus on what you're doing on the pitch really and let that take care of itself.”

Scoring against Blackpool and winning in the derby was not the only reason for Potts to celebrate this weekend, as he announced he and his partner are expecting their first child.

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates scoring the opening goal

But in the pandemonium of scoring from his fierce attempt from the right side of the penalty area, an acknowledgement of his news slipped his mind.

He said: “It was big news on Friday and I've kept that a secret for quite a while so it's probably turned out to be the perfect weekend.

"The lads were saying about a baby celebration after the game but I can't explain what I was doing. I'll have to watch it back, I was probably embarrassing myself! Emotions are high so you kind of go crazy when you score.”

The goal from Preston’s no.44, his fourth of the season, sent almost 17,000 home fans into raptures, with flags, balloons and even a flare flying all over the stadium.

Another thing that went flying shortly after the goal was Potts, who went crashing into Blackpool’s James Husband three minutes later.

It left the wing back walking somewhat of a tightrope for the rest of the game as Andre Marriner showed the yellow card, but the aim for Potts was to lay down a marker for his teammates to follow.

He said: “It was probably a bit stupid, I thought I had another 80 minutes to try not to get a red card. It's a strange feeling because you feel like you can't really tackle because you're one bad tackle away from a yellow card.