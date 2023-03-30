Brad Potts has developed a love for Preston North End after leaving Blackpool behind with Saturday's derby in his sights

He helped Blackpool to promotion from League Two with a man of the match performance at Wembley but has since found a home at Deepdale.

As the two sides meet in the Lancashire derby on Saturday, 12:30pm, Potts spoke to the Lancashire Post about what the game means to the players, what his time with both clubs means for him now and what is expected ahead of the game.

The Blackpool game doesn’t need much introduction, does it?

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates a win at Rotherham

“A lot of the lads played last season and played this season so we know for the fans how big it is. We want to go out there and send our fans home happy.”

You are, of course, a former Blackpool player, not that they like you anymore...

“You know what it's like with football fans, but I was actually only at Blackpool for two years. I was thinking about this the other day, the first year I wasn't great and the second year we actually got promoted.

"But I've been at Preston more than double that time so I've got a love for Preston and what they've done for me. More than anyone, I'm obviously wanting to beat them on Saturday.”

Do you remember what you did after Cameron Archer’s goal in the last derby at Deepdale (Potts wheeled away in front of the Blackpool fans)?

“I didn't plan that! I don't know how it happened! I've been reminded about it quite a lot since. Hopefully it can happen again on Saturday. It was more because we'd got beaten in the game before at Bloomfield Road and everyone wanted to win so much, it was sold out and it was more relief when the goal goes in because you're in front.

"It's a surreal feeling that I can't really explain. You know how big of a game it is for the fans so there's even more pressure on us to win. It was an amazing feeling.”

Does the defeat earlier on in the season come into this game much?

“I think the game at Blackpool this season we actually played alright. When we got it back to 1-1 we were actually in control of the game and then they scored out of nowhere really and goals change games.

"We know that if we play to our best then we're more than capable of winning the game. We've got to forget what's happened in the past and forget their form because they are down in the bottom three and anything can happen in a derby. Just play our own game and hopefully we'll come out on top.”

The supporters will have Deepdale packed out, with balloons and flags, how important will that be to you?

“Players feed off the fans and when they get behind us it's like having a 12th man really. I know a lot of the games at home this season we haven't got the results we've wanted but I'd just like to say on behalf of the players, it does make a massive difference when the fans are getting behind us and it does give us that extra yard.