Potts, who has been reinvented under new boss Ryan Lowe and is flourishing at right wing-back, considered his Preston career when his substution was cheered by his own supporters in November at Forest.

The 27-year-old very much became the fall guy for North End’s poor start to the season and general discontent around the club, as his form faltered.

Now, he is one of the first names on the team sheet and is providing a reliable presence on the right as Lowe looks to get his wing-back system up to full speed.

Brad Potts celebrates after scoring away at Stoke City.

He played 90 minutes in the draw against Forest on Tuesday, an improvement on the 34 minutes he got a game prior as Lowe switched systems.

Potts told the Lancashire Post: “My aim was just to get to half-time on Tuesday!

“I was laughing with Mike Marsh before the game about it, that’s what happens.

“I got sacrificed against Reading on Saturday to change formations so I just thought that I needed a good reaction for Tuesday’s game and I felt I did that.

Potts is sacrificed after 35 minutes so PNE can change shape.

“It was an enjoyable night without actually winning the game.

“Early on I got a couple of decent crosses in and it gives you confidence for the rest of the game.

“I felt good out on the pitch and for the team it was just frustrating that we didn’t get a win because I felt we deserved it.”

Potts is now enjoying his football again.

Now becoming more and more of a cult hero on the terraces at PNE, credit must go to Potts for turning his situation around.

His poor form at the start of the campaign, much like the rest of the side, was met with derision from the fans and culminated in cheers when he was substituted at the City Ground.

It was not a moment lost on Potts nor the PNE players at the time.

It made North End’s No.44 consider his future at Deepdale and he feels that fans may sometimes underestimate the impact that they can have on the players.

“I was going through a sticky patch that I couldn’t get myself out of to be honest,” he said.

“After that Forest game I was thinking that it could be my last game for Preston, that’s how bad it was.

“I didn’t enjoy it, didn’t actually want to be on the pitch, that’s how low on confidence I was.

“The gaffer has come in and given me a new lease of life, I just want to repay him.

“I’m enjoying playing games and I just want to continue.

“The fans’ support comes through performances but they don’t realise how much, when they give you their backing and believe in you, it does really help.

“Especially for me – and loads of players are the same – as confidence players. I was in a rut that I couldn’t get out of but if they’re behind me it helps me so much on the pitch.”

Next up for the Lilywhites is a trip to Coventry City in the Championship. PNE will be looking to follow up a good performance in the goalless draw against Forest with a better result against the Sky Blues.

A bumper away support is expected to descend on Coventry and Potts wants to be able to send them home happy.

“We’d have liked to have got the win on Tuesday and on another day we might have.

“If we go to Coventry and get the three points then you probably say Tuesday was a good point and going in the right direction.

“If we play like we did then, we’ll give ourselves a good chance of winning the game.

“As a fan myself, when you’re in the away end you just want to go home with three points, there is nothing better than your team winning – especially an away game.

“If they’re supporting us and cheering us on they will be like a 12th man.

“The more they’re singing the more it helps us out on the pitch.”