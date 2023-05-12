Brad Potts backs any new Preston North End signings to settle in right away and explains 'no-brainer' moment

It is expected to be a busy summer for PNE, with plenty of out of contract first team players and four loanees heavily involved in the 2022/23 campaign.

Manager Ryan Lowe has spoken about he wants of bringing in reinforcements this summer, both permanent deals and loan players.

With a potentially high turnover of players in the off season, the new players coming in and settling quickly will be important in them playing and well and so too PNE, but Potts doesn’t think that will be an issue.

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates scoring the opening goal against Blackpool

He said: “We've had quite a few loan lads in this season so we knew that would be the case anyway, it's about hopefully getting in the right players to improve our squad and push us on. I think the loans have done great this season so hopefully we can get some more in next year and they'll push us on.

"With the group we have, it's quite an easy group to fit in. We all get on really well and there's a good team spirit so whoever comes through the door we'll all make them feel welcome and hopefully they can hit the ground running.”

Potts was responsible for two stand out moments over the course of the last campaign, an early goal of the season contender at Luton Town – a leaping bicycle kick at Kenilworth Road to win the game – and the opening goal against Blackpool as he thundered the ball beyond Chris Maxwell.

But when it came to picking his favourite moment from the season just gone, it might be surprising how easily he could pick his favourite.

He said: “It's a no-brainer for me - the goal against Blackpool. I was over the moon to score and to win the game, so I'd have to say that one. Everyone will think that my Luton goal was the best one but the Blackpool one was my favourite. It didn't help that I broke my wrist when I scored against Luton, so definitely the Blackpool one!