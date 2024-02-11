Preston North End's Brad Potts during the game

Preston North End will look to recover Brad Potts and Alan Browne in time for Wednesday's clash against Middlesbrough.

During the second half of Saturday's 0-2 win at Cardiff City, the two first team regulars were forced off the pitch. Potts made way for Ali McCann just after the 70th minute mark and Browne wasn't too far behind, with the PNE captain replaced by Ryan Ledson.

Potts, who has started all but one league game this season, headed off the pitch after receiving treatment from North End's physio. Browne, meanwhile, briefly carried on after going down with an issue - but the Irishman was withdrawn in the 80th minute.