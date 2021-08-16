Bournemouth set to battle Preston for prolific young striker, ex-Derby County starlet set to join Swansea

The hosts took the lead midway through the first half via Femi Azeez, but Preston were back on level terms shortly after the hour mark, thanks to Daniel Johnson' s penalty. However, it was the hosts who walked away with the three points, after John Swift netted the winning goal twenty minutes from time.

Speaking after the game, Johnson gave his verdict on the result, and said: “When you equalise away from home naturally you want to push on and try to score a winner. What you sometimes have to do first is get the game to the tempo you want to play it at.

“If that means slowing it down a bit at free-kicks, goal-kicks, throw-ins, so to get the crowd on their backs, you have to do it. Then you can pick things up again and see where that takes you.

“What happened was that Reading scoring the second goal swung it back to them, they had the momentum. We should never have conceded the second goal after getting ourselves back into the game.

“It was a poor goal for us to concede, both goals were sloppy from us . We chased the game after their second goal and we did create some good chances.

“Their keeper did well from Brad (Potts' effort), from one of my shots which went through a crowd of bodies, and from Ben Whiteman’s free-kick.”

The Lilywhites will look to bounce back tomorrow evening, when they take on Huddersfield Town tomorrow evening.

