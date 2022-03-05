THE BIG KICK OFF: Preston North End vs Bournemouth

We look at two of the key men in the fixture, the Bournemouth head coach and referee.

Bournemouth boss: Scott Parker

Scott Parker could be set for his second promotion in his second season in the Championship. Having taken over at Fulham just prior to their relegation, he won the play-offs with the Cottagers two seasons ago to seal their return to the Premier League.

He was unable to prevent their return to the Championship but jumped ship in favour of a move to AFC Bournemouth.

He is currently behind his former club in the table but can cut the gap to three points should they win their games in hand.

The former England international featured for West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle during his playing days.

Referee: Matthew Donohue

Matthew Donohue has refereed a game for each side so far this season, and neither have been successful.

He was in charge when PNE drew 0-0 at Birmingham City and when Bournemouth were beaten 1-0 by Hull City.

Donohue has refereed in the Championship all season, except for last Saturday where he was in the middle for Morecambe vs Ipswich Town in League One.

In his 26 games this season, he has handed out 104 yellow cards and seven red cards.

He dished out four red cards in his first nine games this season, and has given out three in his last eight games.