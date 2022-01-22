Boss Ryan Lowe on Jordan Storey’s Preston North End future after Sheffield Wednesday loan switch

The 24-year-old central defender has joined the Owls for the rest of the season as they plot a course into the League One play-off places.

He has not played for the Lilywhites since the derby defeat at Blackburn Rovers which spelt the end for Frankie McAvoy.

Just once has Storey made a matchday squad under Lowe, for the FA Cup tie at Cardiff a fortnight ago when nine subs were permitted.

Jordan Storey has gone on loan to Sheffield Wednesday

PNE manager Lowe thinks a spell of regular football at Wednesday will do him the world of good.

He admits that he had not seen quite enough from Storey in training for him to merit a place in the squad at present.

Lowe felt there was sufficient cover in the squad to let the former Exeter man leave temporarily.

“I could have been selfish and kept him here but what would be the point in doing that as Jordan hadn’t been playing as many games as he would have liked,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

“He was a big acquisition for Preston North End and I want to see Jordan playing every week, defending well, heading it, scoring at set-pieces, everything a defender should do.

“I haven’t seen that yet, What I need to do is see Jordan go out and perform to the level of expectation to get into my Preston side next season.”

Storey started 35 games on the bounce between February last year and October but the appearances dried up after the derby defeat at Blackpool.

Lowe clearly thinks the centre-half has the attributes but wants more consistency.

Said Lowe: “I will keep in house what I think might be missing at the moment. I just haven’t seen enough of him to play him in games of football at the moment.

“It can be tough for a young lad when other players are getting in ahead of him.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the clips of Jordan at Sheffield Wednesday, we will have scouts watching him.”

North End have had Bambo Diaby training with them since November but Lowe is not at the stage yet of offering him a deal.

The ex-Barnsley defender has completed a two-year suspension from football after the banned substance higenamine was found in a urine sample.

Lowe wants to see Diaby play in a reserve game next week to further assess him.

“I’d rather not talk too much about the lad because he’s not one of our players,” said Lowe.