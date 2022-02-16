Boss Ryan Lowe hoping a rest brings Preston North End home comforts

North End have been in fine form since the Liverpudlian took charge, losing just once in 11 league games.

He got the perfect start to life at Preston, a 2-1 home win over Barnsley.

Since that, his first game, Lowe has yet to record another win on home soil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Lowe gave his squad a couple of days off this week

It is worth noting that PNE are also yet to record a home loss under Lowe, but have instead drawn all four of their home games that followed his first.

Away from home, the story is much different.

Good away followings have seen the Lilywhites do the business on their travels.

Their only defeat under the manager came away, a 1-0 loss to Swansea, but so too have four wins and a draw.

With the play-offs now within sight, their home form will likely have to tighten up to see them into the top six.

PNE do not play badly in front of their home crowd but are yet to find the winning formula that they can rely on, unlike when on the road.

The players were given the start of this week off due to the heavy fixture schedule and travelling that they have to contend with.

The North End boss will be hoping his side return rejuvenated and ready to take on his plans designed to get more out of their home ground.

He said: “The lads have had a couple of extra couple of days off because it has been horrendous travelling up and down the country, it’s been tough.

“We’ll then look forward to Reading at home, two home games on the bounce.

“If we can string any results together you find yourself on more points and in better positions.

“It hasn’t been the case of winning games at home – we’ve been drawing at home and winning away. But we’ll take that, we know we have got game plans to put together and we’ll address the group, see where they are and take it from there.”

Reading are next up for PNE at Deepdale this Saturday (3pm).

The club have reduced ticket prices and it is now £15 for adults, £10 for seniors and young adults, and £5 for juniors.

Under-11s tickets are £2, apart from in the family stand where they are £1,

There is a section of the Bill Shankly Kop open to PNE fans for the game.