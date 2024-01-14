​Boss Ryan Lowe got his initial tactics wrong but made things right after the break, says Preston supporter Tim Mercer

​In the middle of a bad slump, particularly at home, it was unforgiveable in this fan’s view and only added to the feelings of negativity that have built up in our Deepdale home over recent weeks and months.

In that first period I felt sorry for the isolated Milutin Osmajic, who was left chasing shadows, and was equally unimpressed with our visitors in a dire display by both teams.

I half-jokingly remarked to a fellow fan that if you swapped the shirts of the players you’d find it difficult to see any difference in these two teams and credit should probably be given to the keepers, who both made good saves from the few chances created.

What a relief to see the triple substitution at halftime change the formation to two strikers and the addition of a more creative midfielder.

Preston North End's Liam Millar battles with Bristol City's Sam Bell

The surprise in captain Alan Browne being one of those to make way was such that this fan and others assumed he must have taken a knock.

Post match we found out this was not the case and may explain manager Ryan Lowe’s statement that he had to make a bold decision. I don’t count switching from an isolated striker at home as bold.

The change had an immediate impact from kick-off, as substitute forwards Emil Riis and Will Keane combined well to bring out an excellent save from the latter’s strike.

It changed the whole mood around the stadium and amongst the team as we went on the front foot and at last unsettled a Robins’ defence that had been unacceptably comfortable up to that point.

This unsettling effect brought about the first goal, as a Riis challenge resulted in a loose ball that Keane sniffed out and slotted home.

The second was even better as Riis provided a superb and dangerous cross from the right and Keane did the rest.

Strangely, despite losing four out of our previous five home games and having a goal difference of -11, this win took us to within two points of the final play-off place.

