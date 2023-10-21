Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe applauds the Deepdale fans at the final whistle

Preston North End fans on social media have been having their say on today’s 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Ryan Lowe’s side were unable to build on the fantastic start handed to them following Mads Frokjaer’s cool third-minute strike, with Zian Flemming grabbing an equaliser for the managerless Lions on the stroke of half-time.

And with the Lilywhites now without a win in five Championship games, frustration was a common theme among fans on X, formerly Twitter, after the final whistle had blown at Deepdale.

Here’s a selection of the views shared.

@Supermaduka: If we are finishing mid table again please can we at least be entertained.

@HParkz10: Boring boring boring that. For the love of god stop making me watch Brady and that whole system cuz it doesn’t work, looked miles better once we changed setup. Nothing about us atm, score a goal, sit back and see how it goes.

@fulwood_white: Wrong selection again today. 2 points from last 15. The start was nothing but a fluke.

@krissammons_: About as flat as expected. Need to be way better on Wednesday.

@CarlCharnley: Lowe needs to start playing 2 up top at home and against average teams and stop playing 2 holding midfielders. And I don’t get why our defenders don’t close down players coming forward, they are just letting them shoot.

@_____Macca: Desperately need some pace and guile in this team. So sluggish and pedestrian.

@DrumsZippy: Couldn’t get a grip after we scored. Absolutely drab. Start Millar next game and let’s get some pace in the squad for crying out loud.