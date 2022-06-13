WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Cameron Archer of Preston North End (C) celebrates with teammates Greg Cunningham and Brad Potts of Preston North End after scoring their team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on January 26, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Bookmakers pin PNE as one of favourites to be relegated from the Championship — alongside rivals Blackpool and Wigan Athletic

PNE have been bookmarked as one of the favourites to finish in the Championship’s bottom three in 2022-23.

By Dan Black
Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:57 pm

Despite recording four top half finishes from seven seasons in England’s second tier since promotion from League One in 2015 — when Jermaine Beckford’s hat-trick sealed a comfortable victory over Swindon Town in the play-off final at Wembley — bookmakers are expecting the Lilywhites to be embroiled in a relegation scrap.

While North End have only managed a couple of top 10 finishes since returning to the Championship, they haven’t been embroiled in a fight for survival since 2010-11, when they went down in 22nd position.

However, SkyBet, Paddy Power and William Hill, among others, are predicting things to change this time around. Here are the latest Championship relegation odds.

1. Rotherham United

Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 13/8. Paddy Power: 5/4. William Hill: 13/8.

Photo: Henry Browne

2. Birmingham City

Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 5/2.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Bristol City

Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 10/3.

Photo: Nigel Roddis

4. Reading

Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 9/4.

Photo: Alex Burstow

