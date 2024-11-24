Preston North End were unable to pick up the three points they wanted against Derby County.
The Lilywhites returned to Championship action on Saturday, at Deepdale. Paul Heckingbottom’s side hit the front through Leeds United loan man, Sam Greenwood, but the Rams hit back on 29 minutes through Jerry Yates.
Neither side were able to create a golden opportunity, never mind score, in a forgettable second 45 minutes. It’s now on to midweek football, as Preston make the trip to Stoke City - looking for their first away win since March.
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday, Middlesbrough romped to victory at the Kassam Stadium - claiming a 6-2 win at Oxford United. There were six draws, with Plymouth Argyle having also shared the spoils with Watford on Friday night.
Burnley edged Bristol City at Ashton Gate, while one goal proved enough for Luton Town to see off Hull City at home. With another round of fixtures done and dusted, here’s how the bookies’ see the final table based on their latest odds.
