Preston North End reserves came from behind to beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lilywhites went into the game having won one and lost two in Group B of the Central League. North End saw off Wanderers in the reverse fixture, before defeats to Barrow and Blackpool. PNE named a young side for the match, with teenage pro Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile up top.

It was not the ideal start at the Eddie Davies Training Ground, with the home side hitting the front after eight minutes through Gez Sithole. PNE's response was almost immediate though, as Izac Kahn guided the ball into the bottom corner from Ethan Eccleston's cross on 11 minutes.

But, as the half progressed and both sides looked to nick the lead, the contest was suspended due to 'deteriorating weather conditions'. The match officials attempted to find an 'alternative surface' for the game, which eventually resumed in the 27th minute on a 4G pitch.

And just before half time, North End got themselves in front. Jonny Brindle's corner was swung into the box and met by towering centre-back Cole McGhee, who headed home. Not too long after the restart, PNE goalkeeper Tommy Davis came up with a big save to deny Ben Andreucci - who had gone through on goal for Bolton. After that, chances were few and far between and North End saw their victory over the line.