Defeat for Paul Heckingbottom’s men at the Toughsheet Community Stadium

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End were beaten 2-0 by Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Clear-cut opportunities were in short supply over the course of the first half, but there was no lack of aggression out on the pitch. Thierry Small, operating off the right, was the obvious threat for PNE while fellow summer signing, Michael Smith, looked after the ball impressively on his first run out for the Lilywhites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the former Sheffield Wednesday man who came closest to breaking the deadlock for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, but his placed volley from 15 yards was palmed away by Teddy Sharman-Lowe. At the other end, Amario Cozier-Duberry had called Daniel Iversen into action; the Dane comfortably gathered his swerving strike from range.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom introduced Daniel Jebbison at the break and a sight at goal came his way early doors; the Canadian struck his effort over the crossbar from a tight angle, after being played through by Milutin Osmajic. Jebbison then turned provider for the Montenegrin but he too couldn’t apply the finishing touch, with Teddy Sharman-Lowe equal to his prodded effort.

Wanderers had created very little but surged into a two-goal advantage out of nowhere. Cozier-Duberry had been the bright spark in white and it was he who broke the deadlock, with a deflected, left-footed drive from distance. The former Blackburn Rovers loan man grabbed an assist just two minutes later, as Joel Randall arrived to steer home his low cross.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Offiah (Storey 66’), Gibson, Hughes (Valentin 82’), Small, Brady (Vukcevic 63’), Whiteman, Potts (McCann 63’), Frokjaer (Thordarson 63’), Smith (Jebbison 46’), Osmajic. PNE subs not used: Walton, Cornell, Okkels, N. Mawene, Keane.

Your next PNE read: £2m linked Preston man makes Pompey return