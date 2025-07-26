Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End issue statements after alleged racist abuse

Bolton Wanderers | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The incident took place before the pre-season friendly at the Toughsheet Community Stadium

Preston North End have issued the following statement following Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Bolton Wanderers:

‘We were made aware prior to today’s game of racial abuse directed at one of our players during the pre-match warm-up. The club are grateful to Bolton Wanderers for taking swift action to remove the individual who was identified as the perpetrator of this abuse.

‘We will totally support our player in both looking after his welfare and with whatever the next steps are with the appropriate authorities including Greater Manchester Police.’

Bolton Wanderers’ club statement read: ‘Bolton Wanderers Football Club unequivocally condemns the alleged racist abuse directed towards a Preston North End player during the warm-up at today’s game.

‘We extend our full support to the affected player. Such behaviour has no place in football or society; it stands in direct opposition to the values of respect and inclusion our club upholds.

‘We can confirm that the individual was removed from the Toughsheet Community Stadium following the report prior to kick-off, with the club committed to supporting any resulting investigation whilst cooperating fully with Preston North End and all relevant authorities, including Greater Manchester Police.

‘Individuals found responsible for this abhorrent conduct will face the strongest possible sanctions. We urge any supporters who witnessed the events to contact us confidentially via One Wanderers.

‘You can do this by texting 07542850902 or emailing [email protected] . We are committed to eradicating discrimination from our sport.’