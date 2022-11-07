Bolton Wanderers hoping to keep hold of Liverpool man with Preston North End reportedly interested

Conor Bradley has been receiving plenty of plaudits for his performances at Wanderers this season and is a right back, a position PNE want to strengthen.

North End boss Ryan Lowe has recently seen him in action, attending Bolton’s game against Burton Albion as they turned things around late on to come from behind in the final minutes of the game to win 2-1.

Bradley has been one of the more consistent performers for Ian Evatt’s side this season and is already a Northern Ireland international.

Conor Bradley of Bolton Wanderers battles with Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Second Round

Lowe and PNE have likely gained some favour with Liverpool following the successful loan spell of Sepp van den Berg last season, with the Dutchman ending his time at Deepdale as the club’s young player of the year.

Bolton, like the Lilywhites, are currently sixth, in League One, but it would still be a sizeable step for the 19-year-old. There is an option for his parent club to recall him back to Merseyside in January but it is not something that the Wanderers boss is worried about.

Speaking to the Bolton News, Evatt said: “Liverpool are able to do it [recall him] but all the conversations that we’ve had is Conor is here for the season.

“Obviously, because of how well he has done there are going to be other suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But all we can do is give him all the support on and off the pitch that we’ve given him. We’ve given him a great opportunity.

“He’s repaid us with his performances. We like to think we’ve been and done very well for him as well, so hopefully the relationship continues but I don’t think we’re too worried about losing him in January.”