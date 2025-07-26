Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Preston North End RECAP
Preston North End make the short trip over to Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.
The Lilywhites are back in pre-season action, with the first team having taken on Chorley, Liverpool, Getafe and Tranmere Rovers so far. The latter travelled to Euxton on Tuesday for a behind closed doors contest, which they ran out 2-0 winners in.
Now, PNE lock horns with Steven Schumacher’s side - who will no doubt have ambitions of securing promotion to the Championship in the upcoming 2025/26 campaign. The ex-Plymouth and Stoke boss was appointed back in January.
The Whites have, so far, gone toe-to-toe with Orlando Pirates, Barrow, Hibernian and Shrewsbury - winning all four games. Wanderers kick off their League One season next Sunday, away to Stockport County.
Preston announced their ninth signing of the summer transfer window on Friday night, with Andrija Vukcevic putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal. Away fans may get to see Jack Walton and Michael Smith in action for the first time, too.
Follow all the action with us, below!
LIVE: Bolton Wanderers vs PNE
FULL TIME: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 PNE
Two goals in two second half minutes from Cozier-Duberry and Randall clinch victory for Bolton. Ratings to follow...
82' PNE change (2-0)
Valentin for Hughes.
79' Booked (2-0)
Forino cautioned for bringing down Osmajic.
76' GOAL! Bolton 2-0 PNE
Randall tucks home from Cozier-Duberry’s low cross.
74' GOAL! Bolton 1-0 PNE
Cozier-Duberry cuts inside and sees his left footed strike deflect home.
69' Saved (0-0)
Jebbison slides Osmajic through but Sharman-Lowe is there to save with his feet.
66' And another... (0-0)
Offiah makes way for Storey.
63' PNE sub (0-0)
Vukcevic is on for Brady.
Thordarson and McCann are also on for Frokjaer and Potts.
57' Bookings (0-0)
Sheehan and Frokjaer go into the book for a coming together off the ball.
53' Fired over (0-0)
Osmajic slides Jebbison in but his snapshot is sent over the crossbar.
51' Booked (0-0)
Mendes-Gomes cautioned for a late foul on Potts, which he and Small are not happy with given the fixture.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way... Jebbison on for Smith.
HT: Bolton Wanderers 0-0 PNE
Goalless at the break.
Smith came closest for PNE with a placed volley which Sharman-Lowe parried clear.
Iversen with one save of note: a comfortable catch from Cozier-Duberry’s swerving effort.
40' First big chance (0-0)
Brady crosses from the left, Osmajic flicks it on and Smith’s volley is saved by Sharman-Lowe.
36' Bit of handbags (0-0)
It’s clipped up to Smith and he looks after it well again. The striker isn’t happy with a bit of afters from Toal, and there are a few pushes and shoves before the referee diffuses the situation.
34' Comes to nothing (0-0)
Small drives on the outside and forces a corner again for PNE. It’s played short to Small who tries a clever give-and-go with Whiteman, but the flag is up for offside.
26' PNE chants (0-0)
‘Say hello to Blackpool’ being belted out from the away end.
25' Ought to have done better (0-0)
The ball breaks in a pocket of space for Frokjaer on the edge of the box. He shifts it to Potts, who passes it on to Small. In the end, PNE aren’t able to get a shot off.
