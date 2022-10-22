Liam Lindsay comes into the side, making a return from injury, in place of Andrew Hughes who misses out entirely.

Lindsay had missed the last two games with a hamstring strain but comes straight back into the side in his first involvement since the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City.

Elsewhere PNE are unchanged, with Lowe set to play a 3-4-2-1 and he has also opted to leave out captain Alan Browne.

Preston North End's Liam Lindsay.

It is a show of faith from Lowe to the side that beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in midweek, with former Blackpool players Ben Woodburn and Brad Potts both starting against their former side.

Freddie Woodman continues in goal with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham the back three in front of him.

Potts starts at right wing back, with Ryan Ledson and Ben Whiteman – who will captain the side – holding down the midfield, with Alvaro Fernandez at left wing back.

Ali McCann and Woodburn will be attacking midfielders, with Emil Riis leading the line on his own.

For the second game running, Appleton makes four changes to his side.

Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine, rated as 50/50 before the game, are both fit to start despite carrying slight niggles.

Marvin Ekpiteta returns from suspension to take Rhys Williams’ spot at centre-back, while James Husband replaces Luke Garbutt at left-back.

Liam Bridcutt comes back into the side in place of Callum Wright, while CJ Hamilton makes his first league start of the season in place of Theo Corbeanu.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.

Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Fernandez, Woodburn, McCann, Riis.

PNE subs: Cornell, Diaby, Browne, Brady, Johnson, Maguire, Evans.

Blackpool Starting XI: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Bridcutt, Dougall, Patino, Hamilton, Yates, Madine.