Blackpool vs Preston North End starting lineups confirmed for Central League clash
Preston North End have named a young side for this afternoon's Central League clash against arch-rivals Blackpool.
The Lilywhites are in action at Springfields, for a 1pm kick-off. It is the seventh league match of the campaign for Preston - who have won two and lost four games, so far. Blackpool were 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture, when the Seasiders' team selection caused a stir between first team managers - Ryan Lowe and Neil Critchley.
Tuesday's meeting is actually a home clash for Blackpool, but being played at PNE academy's base. Will Squires and Luke Mariette start for the Seasiders; the pair have picked up senior minutes in the EFL Trophy this season. Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, who has a pro-contract until 2026 with Preston, starts up front - as does midfielder Kaedyn Kamara.
PNE starting XI: Davis; Blake, Brindle, McGhee, Tarry, Kamara, Goldsmith, Garrigan, Carroll, Rodriguez-Gentile, Wilson (c). PNE subs: Critchley, Stowell, Stringfellow, T. Mawene, Gairns. Blackpool starting XI: Bardsley; Francis, Squires (c), Oliver, Hill, Nyame, Campbell, Mariette, Ahmed, Emmerson, Daniels. Blackpool subs: Trialist, Trusty, Miles, Bondo, McVeigh
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.