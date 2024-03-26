Kaedyn Kamara

Preston North End have named a young side for this afternoon's Central League clash against arch-rivals Blackpool.

The Lilywhites are in action at Springfields, for a 1pm kick-off. It is the seventh league match of the campaign for Preston - who have won two and lost four games, so far. Blackpool were 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture, when the Seasiders' team selection caused a stir between first team managers - Ryan Lowe and Neil Critchley.

Tuesday's meeting is actually a home clash for Blackpool, but being played at PNE academy's base. Will Squires and Luke Mariette start for the Seasiders; the pair have picked up senior minutes in the EFL Trophy this season. Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, who has a pro-contract until 2026 with Preston, starts up front - as does midfielder Kaedyn Kamara.