Blackpool vs PNE

Preston North End were beaten 3-0 by Blackpool in Tuesday's reserve clash at Springfields.

The Lilywhites fielded a young side, predominantly made up of first-year scholars, while Blackpool handed minutes to Under-21s development players, in the main. Kaedyn Kamara featured in midfield for Preston, while Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile - who has signed a professional contract until 2026 - started in attack. But, Blackpool were dominant over the piece and inflicted PNE's fifth defeat of the Central League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clear-cut chances were in short supply during the first 20 minutes, but the Seasiders enjoyed greater territory and possession. The deadlock was broken midway through the first-half, when Layton Campbell arrived at the back post to convert from Jake Daniels' cross. Eight minutes before the break, Blackpool made it two - as Luke Mariette scored a solo effort. Tommy Davis had been busy in the Preston goal, making a particularly strong save to deny Dannen Francis.

North End were up against it heading into the second half, but Ayden Garrigan curled an effort wide of the far post - shortly after the interval. By the hour mark, Blackpool had made four substitutes - with Daniels, Mariette and Campbell all making way, along with captain Will Squires. Following those changes, PNE forced Harvey Bardsley to make a couple of saves. Rodriguez-Gentile saw a deflected strike kept out, shortly before Garrigan was denied from close range.

But, the result was put beyond any doubt with 20 minutes to go. Jibran Ahmed played the ball through to substitute Josh Miles - who found fellow sub, Terry Bondo, at the back post and the finish was applied. North End came close to pulling a goal back on 77 minutes, but midfielder Charlie Goldsmith prodded wide after being slipped in by Theo Carroll.