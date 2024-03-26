Live

Blackpool vs Preston North End LIVE score updates from reserve fixture

Central League action at Springfields this afternoon
By George Hodgson, Amos Wynn
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT
Preston North End face rivals Blackpool in the Central League this afternoon.

It's a 1pm kick-off at Springfields, where the two reserve sides meet for the second time. In the reverse fixture, a strong Seasiders XI ran out three-nil winners. This time, both clubs have named young teams for the clash. Luke Mariette and Will Squires start for Blackpool, while Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and Kaedyn Kamara are in the North End side.

You can follow the action with us, right here!

Blackpool vs PNE reserves LIVE

12:48 GMT

Seasons so far in the Central League

Blackpool - Two wins, two draws and four defeats

PNE - Two wins, four defeats (league) and five defeats (cup)

12:32 GMT

Team news confirmed

PNE starting XI: Davis; Blake, Brindle, McGhee, Tarry, Kamara, Goldsmith, Garrigan, Carroll, Rodriguez-Gentile, Wilson (c). PNE subs: Critchley, Stowell, Stringfellow, T. Mawene, Gairns.

Blackpool starting XI: Bardsley; Francis, Squires (c), Oliver, Hill, Nyame, Campbell, Mariette, Ahmed, Emmerson, Daniels. Blackpool subs: Trialist, Trusty, Miles, Bondo, McVeigh

12:31 GMT

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to our live updates of today's Central League derby clash. Blackpool reserves take on Preston North End reserves. The match - being held at Springfields - kicks off at 1pm.

