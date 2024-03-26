Blackpool vs Preston North End LIVE score updates from reserve fixture
Preston North End face rivals Blackpool in the Central League this afternoon.
It's a 1pm kick-off at Springfields, where the two reserve sides meet for the second time. In the reverse fixture, a strong Seasiders XI ran out three-nil winners. This time, both clubs have named young teams for the clash. Luke Mariette and Will Squires start for Blackpool, while Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and Kaedyn Kamara are in the North End side.
You can follow the action with us, right here!
Blackpool vs PNE reserves LIVE
Seasons so far in the Central League
Blackpool - Two wins, two draws and four defeats
PNE - Two wins, four defeats (league) and five defeats (cup)
Team news confirmed
PNE starting XI: Davis; Blake, Brindle, McGhee, Tarry, Kamara, Goldsmith, Garrigan, Carroll, Rodriguez-Gentile, Wilson (c). PNE subs: Critchley, Stowell, Stringfellow, T. Mawene, Gairns.
Blackpool starting XI: Bardsley; Francis, Squires (c), Oliver, Hill, Nyame, Campbell, Mariette, Ahmed, Emmerson, Daniels. Blackpool subs: Trialist, Trusty, Miles, Bondo, McVeigh
The match - being held at Springfields - kicks off at 1pm.
