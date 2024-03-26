Blackpool 3-0 Preston North End RECAP of Central League reserves clash
Preston North End face rivals Blackpool in the Central League this afternoon.
It's a 1pm kick-off at Springfields, where the two reserve sides meet for the second time. In the reverse fixture, a strong Seasiders XI ran out three-nil winners. This time, both clubs have named young teams for the clash. Luke Mariette and Will Squires start for Blackpool, while Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and Kaedyn Kamara are in the North End side.
FULL TIME: Blackpool 3-0
Campbell, Mariette and Bondo are on the score sheet as Blackpool win 3-0 in the Central League clash at Springfields.
89' Closing stages (3-0)
The game is heading towards its conclusion and the result is set in stone. Davis denied Blackpool a fourth a few minutes ago, when Bondo's header was held.
77' PNE almost pull one back (3-0)
Carroll threads the ball through to Goldsmith, whose poked shot goes wide of the post.
73' Davis saves (3-0)
Emmerson sends a half-volley at goal and Davis keeps it out.
72' PNE substitute (3-0)
Harry Stringfellow is on for captain, Max Wilson.
70' GOAL Blackpool 3-0 PNE
Ahmed plays the ball through to Miles, who finds Bondo at the back post and the substitute makes no mistake with the finish.
69' Another PNE effort (2-0)
Bardsley is called into action again as Garrigan sees his shot from close range saved.
66' Rodriguez-Gentile shoots (2-0)
The PNE man takes on the shot but it deflects into the arms of Blackpool goalkeeper, Bardsley.
57' Shot sent wide (2-0)
Emmerson takes aim from the edge of the box but it's wide.
56' Triple Blackpool sub (2-0)
Josh Miles, Tayt Trusty and Terry Bondo are on for Jake Daniels, Luke Mariette and Layton Campbell
