Blackpool v Preston North End: Team news from the Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road

The PNE head coach kept faith with the side which beat Coventry City on Wednesday night, Emil Riis fully recovered after appearing to turn his ankle late in the Coventry game.

There was a change on the bench and a significant one too, with Sean Maguire back after a hamstring injury sustained three weeks ago at Queens Park Rangers.

Maguire was in decent form before his injury but perhaps being throw straight back into the starting XI would have been a step too far.

On the North End bench were former Blackpool players Tom Barkhuizen and Brad Potts.

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpieta, Keogh, Husband, Bolwer Wintle, Dougall, Anderson, Madine, Yates. Subs: Moore, Connolly, Dale, Mitchell, Carey, Garbutt, Sterling.

PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Van den Berg, Whiteman, Browne, Johnson, Earl, Sinclair, Riis. Subs: Rudd, Cunningham, Lindsay, Ledson, Maguire, Barkhuizen, Potts.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

Preston North End striker Emil Riis