The winger spent time at PNE last season on loan from Nottingham Forest

Josh Bowler believes he can ‘make it up’ to Blackpool supporters after joining them for a third time.

The winger spent the first half of last season on loan at Preston North End, from Nottingham Forest. Bowler’s stint at Deepdale was brief and he headed to Luton Town for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Now, after having his contract at the City Ground mutually terminated, the 26-year-old has made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road, for a second time. He has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract with option.

Bowler was the first signing made by Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom, following his August 2024 appointment. The wide man made 12 appearances in a PNE shirt and admits his Seasiders past made the decision to sign a difficult one.

“It was in my mind when I was deciding to go,” said Bowler. “Obviously, football is all about decisions and sometimes you are put in pressure situations where it’s such a hard decision. As soon as I knew about interest from there, all I could think about was Blackpool fans.

“It was so tough, honestly. I look at it as I’ve got an opportunity to come back here and make it up to them, because this is my home. This is where I’ve felt the happiest. I’m genuinely happy to be back here and have a chance to create that love with the fans again because that’s what I want.

“The moves were similar in terms of they were both on Deadline Day, but the feeling of going to each club was completely different, I’m not going to lie. That feeling of excitement to get going is all I can feel now, and I can’t wait for Northampton away.

“I’ve got this opportunity to make it up to the fans. I’m not stupid, I know how much of a rivalry it is and how upset they would’ve been for me to go there. That was in my mind of course. I know I need to play well and I need to do what I know I can do, and if I do that, I know our relationship can be what it was like before.”