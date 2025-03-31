Bloomfield Road | Getty Images

PNE were knocked out of the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday

Blackpool’s official X account has deleted a post aimed at Preston North End, just moments after the Lilywhites lost in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side made it to the last eight of the competition for the first time in 59 years. But, Champions League quarter-finalists Aston Villa proved a step too far as Unai Emery’s side ran out 3-0 winners at Deepdale on Sunday afternoon - all goals were scored in the space of 13 second half minutes.

And, following the final whistle, Blackpool’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted a picture of their 1953 FA Cup celebrations with the caption: ‘It ain’t for everyone’. The Seasiders beat Bolton Wanderers 4-3 in the final - their one triumph in the domestic competition.

North End swiftly replied with two pictures of their own: one being PNE’s 1938 FA Cup win and the other simply an image of the Sky Bet Championship logo. The caption read: ‘This ‘ain’t’ it’. The Lilywhites have won the FA Cup twice in their history.

Preston beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in 1938 at Wembley, with George Mutch scoring the winning goal in the 119th minute, from the penalty spot. North End also lifted the trophy in 1889, when they beat Wolves 3-0 at Kennington Oval.

On Monday morning, the post from Blackpool was taken down - which PNE supporters quickly spotted and mocked. The Bloomfield Road club were relegated from the Championship in 2023 and occupy 10th spot in the League One table after 39 games.

