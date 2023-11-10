News you can trust since 1886
Starting lineups confirmed for Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End as Ryan Lowe makes one change

Team news is in for tonight's Lancashire derby

By George Hodgson
Published 10th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Preston North End's Will KeanePreston North End's Will Keane
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for tonight's Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Will Keane comes into the Lilywhites' starting lineup, with Mads Frokjaer dropping to the bench from last weekend's win over Coventry City. Andrew Hughes, Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann, Calvin Ramsay, Greg Cunningham and Emil Riis all miss out for the visitors.

Rovers have been hit hard in the injury department, with Joe Rankin-Costello and Harry Pickering out injured and replaced by Arnor Sigurdsson and Lewis Travis. Also absent for Jon Dahl Tomasson's men are Hayden Carter, Dom Hyam, Ryan Hedges, Sam Gallagher and Aynsley Pears.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Best, Holmes, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Keane, Osmajic

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Ledson, Brady, Woodburn, Mawene, Frokjaer, Stewart, Evans

Rovers starting XI: Wahlstedt; Travis, Hill, S. Wharton, Brittain, Tronstad, A. Wharton, Moran, Dolan, Szmodics, Sigurdsson

Rovers subs: Hilton, Gamble, Batty, Atcheson, Garrett, Ennis, Markanday, Leonard, Telalovic

