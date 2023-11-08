Sammie Szmodics

Preston North End face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday night - for the first Lancashire derby of the 2023/24 season.

Here, Rovers reporter for the Lancashire Telegraph, Elliott Jackson, gives us his lowdown ahead of derby day.

We know Rovers are 10th heading into the game... how do you assess their performances?

The performances have been good and there have been plenty of games where they haven't got what they've 'deserved'. There was a run of four defeats against Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Coventry City that could've easily contained a couple of wins. More recently it's four wins in five and the displays have been impressive. They are an excellent side between both boxes, probably play-off worthy, but fall down in the 18-yard area, particularly in attack.

Are there any major differences from last season?

It's an even younger group this year! They didn't sign a recognised goal-scorer in the summer, so Sam Szmodics has stepped up. He's got nine, all from open play, and two assists - which leaves him joint-top of the Championship scoring table. Sondre Tronstad has become a mainstay in holding midfield. Leopold Wahlstedt is in goal, with Aynsley Pears injured. Otherwise, the bulk of the starting XI is the same.

Who should PNE be wary of?

Szmodics is the danger man at the moment. He's playing as an attacking number eight and loves to press. If North End play out from the back, then he and Tyrhys Dolan will hound them for 90 minutes. Adam Wharton has the quality to dictate a game from midfield too, whilst Harry Leonard has looked great when he's started - but he could be on the bench as the youngster eases his way back from a recent injury.

How will the defensive crisis within the squad affect Rovers?

Yeah, it's far from ideal. Rovers have had success with their appeal of Scott Wharton's red card from Sunday though, which is a big boost for them. Had he remained out, James Hill would’ve been the only fit, senior centre-back, aged 21. He has been immense though. Harry Pickering will now likely stay at left-back instead of partnering Hill, while Callum Brittain should start at right-back. Without Wharton, we may have seen midfielder Lewis Travis at right-back and Brittain left-back - or a full Championship debut to given to teenager Jake Batty.

How is ex-PNE man Tyrhys Dolan getting on?

He started the season in poor form but has been back to his best in recent weeks. He's playing as a false nine at the moment with Rovers limited in options and doing well. He has great qualities in terms of his pressing and quick feet around the box. Adding the end product is the challenge for him this season but he took his goal very well against Norwich.

