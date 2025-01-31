Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End injury and team news as 6 out and 2 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End travel to Ewood Park for a Lancashire Derby with Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship on Friday night.

The Lilywhites make the short trip across the county high on confidence after putting together an unbeaten run of four matches in the league. They have won their last two games, beating play-off chasing Watford and Middlesbrough.

Blackburn on the other hand have lost their last two games, losing to Coventry City and Bristol City. Only five points separate the two sides ahead of kick-off. Below is the latest injury and team news from both camps.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Earlier this month, midfielder Sondre Tronstad suffered a significant hamstring injury. He's going to be out for the next six weeks, and that comes as a blow, given how he has captained them since Boxing Day, and played in every league game before his injury.

Yuki Ohashi was ruled out for four to five weeks with an ankle injury that he suffered against Leeds United on New Year's Day. It's likely he will miss this one and will return in mid-February.

Harry Pickering suffered a knee problem just before Christmas and was ruled out for between eight to 12 weeks. Arnor Sigurdsson has been out since late October, and is expected to come back next month.

Defender Hayden Carter had to undergo surgery for a knee injury in October and has not yet returned. Like Sigurdsson, Carter could come back in February. Scott Wharton suffered an ACL injury with other parts of the knee also damaged back in April 2024. He's still on the long road to recovery, with Wharton aiming to be fit for pre-season for the 2025/26 campaign.

Todd Cantwell missed the defeat to Bristol City last week. He suffered a calf injury against Coventry City and it was thought to be a minor problem but then he had to pull out of last Friday's training session. He is available for selection this weekend however.

"He's trained today, he was sharp, he trained yesterday a little bit as well,” said John Eustace to the Lancashire Telegraph.

“It's just about managing properly, he took a real bad whack to the calf against Coventry, so we're just glad it wasn't a long-term injury.

Andi Weimann is also a doubt. The Austrian international is struggling with a hamstring problem, along with Owen Beck.

Out: Sondre Tronstad, Yuki Ohashi, Harry Pickering, Hayden Carter, and Scott Wharton. Doubt: Andi Weimann, and Owen Beck.

Preston North End team news

Ben Whiteman will be the only absentee for Friday's match. He most recently served a two-game suspension after picking up his 10th yellow card of the campaign, but now he's unavailable due to injury.

Whiteman is set to be out for an 'extended period' after suffering an ankle injury at the training ground. His presence could be missed, having made 20 starts in the 24 league games he has featured in so far this season.

It’s possible that he could make an appearance for the team again this season provided his rehabilitation goes well. Despite his injury, he will be kept around the first-team, playing a supporting role off of the pitch.

“Yeah, it's one of those freak things,” said Heckingbottom to the Evening Post when discussing the injury.

“We've had a few of those. Robbie landed and did his; Ben literally just rocked his ankle out there. You've just got to cope with it, deal with it as a player, work hard to come back and make sure that when you are coming back, you're as close as possible.

"If rehab goes well - Ben's had an ankle injury before, on the other side, so he knows sort of what the progression is and how it goes. Yeah, if things go well we'll be seeing him again for the end of the season, definitely.”

Jayden Meghoma and Robbie Brady both appeared to be carrying knocks in last Saturday's win against Midlesbrough, but both are expected to be fit for Friday. Ryan Ledson took a whack during the game and limped for a while, but he ran that off and is also okay.

Out: Ben Whiteman.