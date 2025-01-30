Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All you need to know ahead of Preston North End’s EFL Championship tie with Blackburn Rovers.

When is Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End?

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End meet at Ewood Park on Friday, January 31. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Can I get tickets?

An initial lower tier allocation of 4,339 tickets sold out, and then there was 700 additional tickets provided. Tickets will remain on sale for supporters on Friday until 2pm online and 4pm in-person from the ticket office and over the phone on 0344 856 1966.

As of two days ago, tickets remained on sale for home supporters. They are priced between £32 and £37 for adults. There is a discount of £2 for tickets purchased online, and they can be bought here. Rovers supporters can also visit the Roverstone at Ewood Park or ring the Ticket Office at 01254 372000.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. It's on three Sky Sports channels; Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage for the fixture will begin at 19:30 GMT with pre-match interviews and analysis to come.

If you’re out and about, but a Sky Sports subscriber then as long as you have the app on the phone and you’ve got your Sky login with you, you’ll be able to watch it on your mobile. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Team news

Ben Whiteman should be the only player unavailable to Paul Heckingbottom. He suffered an ankle injury in training and is going to be out for a prolonged period. It's hope he could play a game before the season is out.

Blackburn Rovers have been boosted by the fact that Todd Cantwell should be available after missing last weeks defeat to Bristol City. Harry Pickering, Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton, Sondre Tronstad, Arnor Sigurdsson and Yuki Ohashi are all missing for John Eustace however.

“Todd has trained today and did a little bit yesterday after taking a bad whack to his calf against Coventry, so we’re pleased that he’s back now," said Eustace in his pre-match press conference.

“There’s nobody else coming back in the next week or so. Yuki is still three or four weeks and so is Sonny [Tronstad].

“Siggy [Sigurdsson]’s back on the grass but he’ll be another three or four weeks as well.

“Hayden’s a couple of weeks away and it’s great to see him nearly at full speed, which will be a great boost.”

Josh Smith is the referee for Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End. | Getty Images

Who is the referee?

Josh Smith is the referee and he will be assisted by Sam Lewis and Mark Dwyer with Jeremy Simpson the fourth official. This is his PNE second game of the season having been the man in the middle for the win against Coventry City. He's overseen this fixture before having officiated the 4-1 win at Ewood Park in December 2022 with Ched Evans, Ben Whiteman and Ben Woodburn all on the score sheet.

He's overseen 25 matches this season mainly in the Championship, brandishing 100 yellow cards, one red, and has also awarded eight penalties. Smith's last Blackburn Rovers game was a 1-0 win against Sheffield Wedneday in mid-December.