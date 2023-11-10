Preston North End beat Blackburn Rovers 1-2 thanks to Liam Lindsay's last gasp winner at Ewood Park.
1. Freddie Woodman - 5.5
Little to do first half but held on to shots from distance. Didn't cover himself in glory for Szmodics' goal, but restored some credit later on when he kept him out.
2. Jordan Storey - 7.5
Defended well over the piece, showing strong recovery pace and blocking some dangerous shots.
3. Liam Lindsay - 8
Match winner! Some vital pieces of defending in the first half. The lofted pass to Szmodics caught him out. He didn't half make up for it with an injury time header to win the game.
4. Kian Best - 6
Hard in the tackle and a committed shift from the youngster, in such an occasion. Some lapses of concentration and loose moments defensively.