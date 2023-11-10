News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End player ratings vs Blackburn Rovers as Liam Lindsay wins it at the death

How we scored the PNE players in Friday night's Lancashire derby - as Ryan Lowe's men won 1-2 late in the day

By George Hodgson
Published 10th Nov 2023, 23:06 GMT

Preston North End beat Blackburn Rovers 1-2 thanks to Liam Lindsay's last gasp winner at Ewood Park.

Here are our player ratings from Friday night's Lancashire derby.

Little to do first half but held on to shots from distance. Didn't cover himself in glory for Szmodics' goal, but restored some credit later on when he kept him out.

1. Freddie Woodman - 5.5

Little to do first half but held on to shots from distance. Didn't cover himself in glory for Szmodics' goal, but restored some credit later on when he kept him out. Photo: Camera Sport

Photo Sales
Defended well over the piece, showing strong recovery pace and blocking some dangerous shots.

2. Jordan Storey - 7.5

Defended well over the piece, showing strong recovery pace and blocking some dangerous shots.

Photo Sales
Match winner! Some vital pieces of defending in the first half. The lofted pass to Szmodics caught him out. He didn't half make up for it with an injury time header to win the game.

3. Liam Lindsay - 8

Match winner! Some vital pieces of defending in the first half. The lofted pass to Szmodics caught him out. He didn't half make up for it with an injury time header to win the game.

Photo Sales
Hard in the tackle and a committed shift from the youngster, in such an occasion. Some lapses of concentration and loose moments defensively.

4. Kian Best - 6

Hard in the tackle and a committed shift from the youngster, in such an occasion. Some lapses of concentration and loose moments defensively.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn RoversPlayer ratings