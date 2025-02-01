Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Penalty drama dominated the final stages of PNE’s 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Friday

Sky Sports pundits - including former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe - felt the Lilywhites should’ve bene given a last minute penalty on Friday night.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were beaten 2-1 in the Lancashire derby at Blackburn Rovers. It was Makthar Gueye who headed the hosts in front just before half-time. Todd Cantwell doubled that lead 12 minutes from time, after a penalty call which sparked plenty of debate.

PNE defender Jack Whatmough jumped to head a corner away and while travelling backwards - facing the opposite direction - his head connected with Dominic Hyam’s. Any frustration on North End’s part was fuelled further deep into second half injury time, though.

Preston North End's Lewis Gibson reacts after the match | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

After substitute Brad Potts had pulled one back on 93 minutes, the number 44 rose highest in the Blackburn box and was clattered by goal scorer Gueye - who also had his arm raised. Referee Josh Smith waved away PNE’s appeals and left the visitors incensed after the full time whistle. Former Blackburn, Celtic and Norwich City striker Chris Sutton admitted his old club got away with one.

"I agree with everything John (Eustace) said in that interview, bar this," said Sutton. "I think if you award the Blackburn one - which I thought was a penalty - then you have to award this. Makhtar Gueye doesn't get any of the ball and Potts wins the knock down.

“It hits him on the arm as well; it could've been two penalties really. It is the same as the Blackburn award. Gueye doesn't get the ball, Potts does and I think if that's outside the box then the referee would award a foul and free-kick. So, it should've been a penalty for Preston."

“Brad Potts comes off with a blooded mouth.”

Ex-PNE manager Lowe said: “I agree with Chris. I just watch and the referee takes his eye off then all of a sudden I think someone is in his eyeline - so he doesn't see the arm go up in my opinion. Brad Potts comes off with a blooded mouth so you can see the affect it had. I think the ref doesn't really see it and thinks Brad Potts has just gone down.

“When he goes over and sees the blood he should think: 'You know what? I need to liaise with my fourth official or my linesman who is in a better position'. I 100 per cent agree... if you are giving a penalty on Jack Whatmough at one end, you have definitely got to give a penalty on Brad Potts at the other end."