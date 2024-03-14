Blackburn Rovers owners suffer delay in funding permission

Preston North End rivals Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a further funding blow.

That’s after the club’s Indian owners saw a bid to transfer capital to the Ewood Park coffers delayed until the summer. It’s the second time this year that the High Court of India has pushed the matter back, with a January ruling adjourned for six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest twist means the Venkys, who have owned Rovers since 2011, must now wait until August 20 before their case is heard. Special permission for the handover of funds is required because of a tax dispute with the Indian government, who have imposed strict sanctions on Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL) - the parent company of Venky's London Limited, who own the club.

VHPL is being investigated over money used to purchase a £7.3m-valued property near Ewood Park from former Manchester United captain Gary Neville in 2011. That saw the Indian government seize properties worth £7.3m in September from the Prune-based group. Meanwhile, laws that stopped money leaving the country for overseas investment was also introduced - a decision that has had ramifications for Preston’s Lancashire neighbours.

Rovers have insisted the sanctions on the Venkys haven’t impacted the day-to-day running of the club. In November, £11.5m was transferred to provide funding until the end of January. However, Rovers’ capabilities in the transfer market have been significantly hit. Meanwhile, the latest funds were earmarked to cover the club until the summer.

The £18m sale of home-grown talent Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace should help reduce the urgency. Blackburn are currently 18th in the Championship table - three points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad